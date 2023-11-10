Vise Technologies Inc. Trims Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.18.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $57,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,007,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,646,367. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $57,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,113 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,407 over the last ninety days. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

