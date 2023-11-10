Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 46.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,759.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 4.5 %

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.40. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.38 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

