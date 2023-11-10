VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $6.05. VIZIO shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 599,762 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. VIZIO had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $37,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 354,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,410.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,366 shares of company stock valued at $62,532 over the last 90 days. 45.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 39.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,054,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,941,000 after buying an additional 149,426 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.43, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49.

About VIZIO

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.