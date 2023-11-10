VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) vs. MDA (OTC:MDALF) Head-To-Head Contrast

MDA (OTC:MDALF – Get Free Report) and VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of VSE shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of VSE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MDA and VSE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDA 0 1 1 0 2.50 VSE 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

MDA currently has a consensus price target of C$12.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.89%. VSE has a consensus price target of $67.40, indicating a potential upside of 15.53%. Given MDA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MDA is more favorable than VSE.

This table compares MDA and VSE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDA N/A N/A N/A VSE 3.50% 8.83% 3.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MDA and VSE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VSE $949.76 million 0.97 $28.06 million $2.40 24.42

VSE has higher revenue and earnings than MDA.

Summary

VSE beats MDA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions. The company also provides robotics and space operations that enable humanity's exploration and development of space infrastructure by providing autonomous robotics and vision sensors, which operate in space and on the surfaces of the moon and mars; and robotic systems, interfaces, tooling, and ground control stations and operation services, as well as electro-optic and light detection and ranging sensors, vision systems, guidance/navigation/control subsystems, and planetary rover locomotion subsystems. In addition, it offers satellite systems and spacecraft to enable space-based services, including space-based broadband internet and direct satellite-to device connectivity from low earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations, as well as solutions for communication frequency spectrum; and systems and subsystems, such as antennas, payloads, and electronics for use in LEO, medium earth orbit, and geosynchronous orbit satellites. It serves government agencies, prime contractors, and space companies. The company was formerly known as Neptune Acquisition Holdings Inc. and changed its name to MDA Ltd. in March 2021. MDA Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. This segment serves commercial airlines, regional airlines, cargo transporters, MRO integrators and providers, aviation manufacturers, corporate and private aircraft owners, and fixed-base operators. The Fleet segment offers parts supply, inventory management, e-commerce fulfillment, logistics, and other services to assist aftermarket commercial and federal customers with their supply chain management. This segment also provides sale of vehicle parts and supply chain services to support client truck fleets, as well as sustainment solutions and managed inventory services to government and commercial truck fleets. The Federal and Defense segment offers aftermarket refurbishment and sustainment services to extend and maintain the life cycle of military vehicles, ships, and aircraft for the United States Department of Defense (DoD). This segment also provides foreign military sales services, engineering, logistics, maintenance, configuration management, prototyping, technology, and field support services to the DoD and other customers. In addition, this segment offers energy consulting services and IT solutions to various DoD, federal civilian agencies, and commercial clients. The company also provides vehicle and equipment maintenance and refurbishment, logistics, engineering support, energy services, and IT and health care IT solutions, as well as consulting services. VSE Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

