Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. 1,459,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,100,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

