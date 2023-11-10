Walker & Dunlop, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Walker & Dunlop has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 47.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Shares of WD traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.95. 14,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.29. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $61.06 and a 52-week high of $101.02.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.11). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,432,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,107,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $1,432,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,107,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 16,949 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,452,529.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,329. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,893,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 170.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after acquiring an additional 227,577 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 206,042 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,050,000 after buying an additional 149,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,710,000 after buying an additional 115,934 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

