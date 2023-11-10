Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on December 8th

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Walker & Dunlop has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 47.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WD traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.95. The company had a trading volume of 18,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,202. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day moving average is $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.41. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $61.06 and a twelve month high of $101.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.11). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,432,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,107,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $1,432,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,107,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 16,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,452,529.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,949 shares of company stock worth $4,507,329 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,309,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Featured Stories

