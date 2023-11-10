Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

