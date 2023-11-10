Wasatch Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Business Bank increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.0% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,813,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 119.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

Eaton Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $218.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.04 and its 200-day moving average is $201.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The company has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $23,512,560. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

