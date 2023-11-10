Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $170.06 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.81.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

