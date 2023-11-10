Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 335.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Waters were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Waters by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Waters by 327.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Waters Stock Down 1.1 %

WAT stock opened at $253.08 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $353.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

