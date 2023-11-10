Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Waters in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.32. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $11.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waters’ FY2024 earnings at $12.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

WAT stock opened at $253.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.90. Waters has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $353.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $215,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Waters by 37.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after purchasing an additional 547,777 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Waters by 9,685.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,562,000 after purchasing an additional 477,410 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Waters by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 414,334 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

