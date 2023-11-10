Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.79 Per Share

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $8.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.10. The consensus estimate for Watts Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $187.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $141.70 and a 52-week high of $192.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 45.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

