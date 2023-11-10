WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $79.64. The stock had a trading volume of 85,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $101.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

