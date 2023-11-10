Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AQST. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $1.71 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $114.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.62.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3,475.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 326.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 848,584 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $666,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

