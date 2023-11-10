Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -172.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 99,593 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,350,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,412,000 after purchasing an additional 109,686 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

