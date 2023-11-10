Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.36.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 67,814 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,887,098.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,435,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,512,083.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $387,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $6,264,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $13,916,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
