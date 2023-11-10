Wedbush Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $8.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.97. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $8.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $94.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 356.84%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

