Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for D.R. Horton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.19. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $14.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DHI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $120.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.55 and a 200-day moving average of $114.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $79.74 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

