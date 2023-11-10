Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.05

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 109808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WB. StockNews.com upgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.52.

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.66 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.47%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,792,000 after acquiring an additional 853,528 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Weibo during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 10,618.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 46,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

