Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

WB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.52.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weibo has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Weibo in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Weibo by 124.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 16.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

