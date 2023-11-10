Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $60.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Magna International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Evercore boosted their price objective on Magna International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Magna International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $51.88 on Monday. Magna International has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.10.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Magna International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Magna International by 549.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 272.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

