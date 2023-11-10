Wells Fargo & Company Increases Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target to $1.50

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.25 to $1.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CCO opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

