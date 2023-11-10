Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,830,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Welltower by 132,462.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,205,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,567 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Welltower by 426.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,041 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Welltower by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,339,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,479,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,618,856,000 after purchasing an additional 604,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE WELL opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.25, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.14.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.23.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

