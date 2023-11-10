Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WNEB

Western New England Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

WNEB opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $159.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.50. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 8.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.