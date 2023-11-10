Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.49

Shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 195149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $651.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.06.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $224.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.65 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 310.68%. Analysts expect that Westrock Coffee will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westrock Coffee

In other Westrock Coffee news, insider William A. Ford acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 331,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,850.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William A. Ford acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 331,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,850.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,691.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,817 shares of company stock worth $233,709 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEST. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Westrock Coffee by 24.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Westrock Coffee by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.