WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

WestRock Trading Up 2.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the first quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock in the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in WestRock in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 1,815.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $39.30.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -19.86%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

