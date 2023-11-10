WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

WhiteHorse Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 84.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

Shares of WHF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.27. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 14.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

