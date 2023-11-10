Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.14 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

