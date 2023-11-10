Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 1,053 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after purchasing an additional 653,862 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,593,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,877,000 after purchasing an additional 294,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after purchasing an additional 582,697 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $68.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average is $71.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.