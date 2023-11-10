Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPFree Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 269.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP opened at $20.17 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.0596 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

