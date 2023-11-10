Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,413,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $707,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $107.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.76.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

