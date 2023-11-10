Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,529,000 after purchasing an additional 148,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,007,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,361,000 after purchasing an additional 50,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.86.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $284.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $340.06. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.66.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

