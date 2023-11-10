Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $484,000 Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $238.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.68. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $258.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.