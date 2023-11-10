Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $697,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $143.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

