Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $725,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,639,000 after buying an additional 27,699,844 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,189 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $264,082,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,373,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEF opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.74. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.249 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

