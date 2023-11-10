Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $74.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

