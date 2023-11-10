Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,695,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,036,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 107,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

