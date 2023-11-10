Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 66 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,016,000 after buying an additional 142,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after acquiring an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,980,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $194.39 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.37 and a 1-year high of $210.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.19.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,133 shares of company stock worth $12,534,722. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

