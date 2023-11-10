Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 983 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,010,000 after buying an additional 2,372,350 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,178,000 after buying an additional 583,243 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,963,000 after buying an additional 364,932 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,538,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $51.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

