Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

