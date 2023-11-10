Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 1,372 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,548,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,385,000 after acquiring an additional 269,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 280.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,179,000 after purchasing an additional 922,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,179,000 after purchasing an additional 211,710 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 691,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 372.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 645,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 509,091 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $48.82.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.