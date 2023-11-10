Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.4 %

TSM opened at $91.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $475.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average of $93.69. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $67.32 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

