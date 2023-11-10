Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 2,081 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

