Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 2,102 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 7.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 42.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in CSX by 13.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.