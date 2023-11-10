Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 86 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $246.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $248.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,480,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,926 shares of company stock valued at $22,505,073. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

