WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at BMO Capital Markets

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on WildBrain from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of WildBrain from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WildBrain presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.54.

WildBrain Price Performance

About WildBrain

Shares of TSE WILD opened at C$1.28 on Thursday. WildBrain has a 1 year low of C$1.21 and a 1 year high of C$3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$255.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.75.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

