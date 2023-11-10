William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apollo Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Apollo Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Apollo Medical Price Performance

Shares of AMEH opened at $30.45 on Friday. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $348.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.10 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Medical

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.