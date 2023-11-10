William D. Pruitt Sells 3,000 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NV5 Global Price Performance

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $91.41 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $89.30 and a one year high of $154.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $222.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 23.4% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 31,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in NV5 Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 211,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVEE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Stories

