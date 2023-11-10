Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Willis Lease Finance from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $43.50 on Monday. Willis Lease Finance has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $277.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $28,479.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $28,479.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $30,579.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,189.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,923 shares of company stock valued at $259,134 in the last 90 days. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

